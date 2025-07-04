MARDELA SPRINGS, MD - The annual 4th of July celebration took place in Mardela Springs this afternoon. Community members of all ages came out to celebrate America’s birthday.
The day included food, games, train rides, and live music.
David Kenney, one of the organizers of the event, talked about the people that made it possible.
“"We have probably 20 volunteers that are committed to helping today,” said Kenney. “We have other groups that are here, like a couple of different churches, and we have some vendors that are here as well."
Community members expressed their love for the Independence Day celebration and their pride for our nation.
"It means an opportunity to get together, to touch bases with friends, maybe you haven't seen for a while,” said Mardela Springs resident, Donna Bennett. “And definitely to remember our country and the freedom it provides for us."
Although many aspects of the event were free, organizers say the money raised from food sales and donations will go towards the Adkins Historical Museum Complex in Wicomico County.