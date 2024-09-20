CAMBRIDGE, MD - The Ironman Maryland Triathlon returns to Cambridge this weekend, and city officials say they expect it to bring an economic boost to the city and the surrounding county.
City leaders told WBOC that the competition has sold out for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic. They say over 2000 people are expected to compete.
Cambridge Commissioner Laurel Atkiss said it's one of the biggest events of the year for the city. Atkiss said the 2023 competition brought in around $7.5 million across Dorchester County.
"It's a small community that faces struggles with economic development," Atkiss said. "A big event like this and being able to accommodate it and get our reputation out there as being a welcoming and facilitating area is just great for us."
Signs welcoming athletes and their families lined the streets of the Cambridge Friday, and seats were full at the Black Water Bakery.
Black Water Bakery Owner Jamie Summers said their number of daily orders doubles during the event. Summers said they even take some time off after.
"We always joke and say, you know, we didn't do the events, but we sure did a lot of walking, a lot of standing, a lot of talking, and fed a lot of people," Summers said.