Salisbury, MD - The Wicomico County Fair, a tradition dating back to 1936, returned to Salisbury this past weekend at WinterPlace Park.
The fair drew in crowds to celebrate agriculture with various games, food, stalls, and competitions. Organizers say the heart of the fair is showcasing the important of agriculture in a family-friendly environment.
The event prominently featured livestock, locally grown produce, and an array of tractors, reinforcing the importance of farm life.
Jessica Dalton, a fair attendee, watched her two young boys showcase their goats— which she says is important for their knowledge and skill development.
"It’s things that they’re gonna take on and use in the real world when they get out there," said Dalton.
Kelly Howard attended with her miniature horse, and says she watches kids learn before her eyes.
"I think a lot of kids in the area don’t even know that we have cows in the area, goats in the area, so it’s introducing kids to animals a lot of them have never seen before."
The fair also featured modern technology such as a video game truck, Justin Morris, the owner of the video game truck, said it helps to bridge the divide between farm life and modern living.
"Well there's a cross between technology and agriculture, maybe we're not dead on the needle there – but what we're moving towards in the future is new solutions for new things" said Morris.