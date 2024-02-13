LEWES, DE - The Marine Education, Research, and Rehabilitation (MERR) Institute has announced the rescue of another seal pup from a Sussex County beach in the past few days.
According to the Institute, a young female gray seal was found at Cape Henlopen State Park near the Point on Saturday, February 10th. The dependent pup was brought in for triage and assessment before she was taken to the National Aquarium in Baltimore for rehabilitation and, optimistically, eventual release.
The rescue is the second one MERR has conducted within a week. MERR says they rescue the young animals to give them adequate hydration and nutritional support. Many of the pups still sport the fluffy white coats that signify they are still nursing, signaling they are too young to forage for food by themselves.
MERR says they rarely need to rescue such young seal pups, so the recent uptick is unusual.
“The cause may be linked to the flood tides during the past week, which could have washed the pups off of the rocks and into the bay and ocean,” said MERR Executive Director Suzanne Thurman.
MERR asks anyone who encounters a seal on the beach to call them at 302.228.5029 and keep a distance of 150 feet from the animal. Getting too close or disturbing seals on the beach causes stress to the animals and may result in the seals fleeing back to the water without getting the rest they need.
More information on seals, other marine mammals, and sea turtles in Delaware waters can visit the MERR Institutes website.