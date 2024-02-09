BETHANY BEACH, DE - The Marine Education, Research, and Rehabilitation Institute (MERR) has rescued a young seal pup found in front of Sea Colony in Bethany Beach yesterday.
According to the Institute, the gray seal pup was found alert and active on Thursday, February 8th, but underweight. Rescuers monitored the pup throughout the day and ultimately decided to rescue her Friday morning.
MERR says the pup is now on the way to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, NJ to receive nutritional support and fluids. Rescuers will also reportedly determine whether the seal pup has any underlying conditions.
In a nod to approaching Valentine’s Day, the MERR Institute has named the pup Juliette.
“We hope little Juliette will be fat and feisty soon, and will return to her home in the ocean,” MERR said in a social media post Friday.