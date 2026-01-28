ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. - In the latest of a series of reported unexploded military ordnances found on Assateague Island, another was located on January 22, according to the Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office. The National Park Service at Assateague Island National Seashore say the ordnance was found on the north beach area of the seashore.
Fire Marshal's Office Deputies and bomb technicians from the Ocean City Fire Department Bomb Squad responded to the scene to secure the area and evaluate the reported device. The suspicious item was examined and x-rayed on scene. Diagnostic information from that investigation was sent to United States Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal personnel from Dover Air Force Base for a technical assessment.
Responding agencies safely mitigated the incident, officials say.
Assateague Island is an area historically used for military training and several unexploded military ordnances have been found there, according to the Fire Marshal's Office. The frequency of these incidents continues to place significant demands on local, state and federal resources. It also underscores the ongoing public safety concern presented by these ordnances.
Because of the safety concern, the Fire Marshal's Office reminds visitors to Assateague Island that any suspected military or otherwise unfamiliar object should not be touched or moved. Individuals are urged to maintain a safe distance and immediately notify park officials or call 911 to report the object.