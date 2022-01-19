Antenna TV viewers: If you watch Antenna TV free over-the-air with an antenna, at 3 p.m. today you will need to rescan in order to continue watching.
Antenna TV will be broadcast from a series of several transmitters across Delmarva, and will be available as channel 16.3, 16.4, 16.5, and 16.6 respectively, depending on where you are located.
Additionally, once you re-scan you will see an announcement on channel 16.2 alerting you that the Delmarva Sports Network, a 24-hour local sports channel, will soon be found there.
Antenna TV viewers who subscribe to cable are not impacted by this change.