DELMARVA -- Reports of unidentified aircraft sightings, similar to those reported along New Jersey's coast, have appeared to have arrived in Delmarva's skies. WBOC spoke with multiple people on the peninsula today, who told us the sightings have left them wanting answers.
Lumi Marshall in Delmar took a video of her apparent drone sighting.
"There were two big lights, like white," Marshall said. "One disappeared and then the other one continued to come over South. It came really, really slow, maybe about a hundred to a hundred fifty feet above me. It was nothing like anything I've ever seen before."
Marshall said she is curious about what these mystery machines might be. Her husband, Doug Marshall, agreed.
"It kinda gives you a sense of vulnerability because 'is that thing gonna land in my yard and take my yorkie poo?" Marshall said. "It does give you some helpless feelings that I think really trigger people's anxiety."
William Joseph in Seaford, said he saw a similar sight to the Marshall's. He said he heard what sounded like multiple weed whackers coming from above the trees behind his house.
"As soon as I looked up I saw it, I said 'Yup, that's a drone'," Joseph said.
Joseph told WBOC that he hopes the federal government has everything under control.
"They need to either pop one down and check it out or something cause it scares me," Joseph said.
From Virginia to Delaware, an apparent drone disturbance in the skies over Delmarva.