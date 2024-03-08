CAMBRIDGE, MD– The Cambridge Police Department reports an armed carjacking occurred Wednesday afternoon in the 500 block of Greenwood Avenue.
Officers made contact with the victim in the 400 block of Willis Street around 1:37 p.m., according to a press release. The victim reported being asked by a friend to give two male subjects a ride – one whom they picked up from Teal Lane and the other on Foxtail Drive.
The victim said the two suspects began making threats upon arriving at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Greenwood Avenue. The rear passenger reportedly handed a gun to the front passenger, who then pointed the gun at the victim and threatened to shoot, according to police.
The victim said the rear passenger then exited the vehicle and punched the victim from the driver’s side of the vehicle.
Police say the victim fled following a struggle – running to Willis Street where they found a FedEx driver who called 9-1-1.
The stolen vehicle is described as a Silver 2016 Ford Focus with Maryland registration 14296CL. It was last seen on security cameras traveling south on Leonard’s Lane toward Washington Street, according to police.
Police gave the following description for the suspect picked up from Teal Lane:
Black male, appearing approximately 18 years old, approximately 6 feet tall, short dreadlocks, chin hair, thin build, wearing a red sweatshirt with black sweatpants.
Police gave the following description for the suspect picked up from Foxtail Drive:
Black male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, buzzcut, beard, dark skin, wearing a yellow t-shirt, black puffer jacket and sweatpants.
Police urge anyone who sees the vehicle to maintain distance and call 9-1-1.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cambridge Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (410) 228-3333.
Callers may remain anonymous.