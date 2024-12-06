SALISBURY, MD - The Maryland State Police have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting that took the life of a 32-year-old Salisbury man and injured another in October.
Police say they were first called to West Road in Salisbury on reports of a shooting on October 28, just after 7:30 p.m. There, investigators found Tevin Mumford, 32, suffering from gunshot wounds. Mumford was taken to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries.
Another victim, Ekoye Emmanuel Spates, 33, of Salisbury, was also taken to a hospital for his injuries.
In November, police announced a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the shooting.
On December 6, police announced they had identified a suspect and made an arrest. 20-year-old Jermaine WIlson, of Princess Anne, has been charged with first and second degree murder, attempted first and second degree murder, and various other charges in connection to the shooting. Police say he was taken to the Caroline County Detention Center.
The Maryland State Police say they are continuing the investigation and ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-430-1556.