SALISBURY, MD - The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of three people in connection to three dead dogs discovered while serving an arrest warrant Friday.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Salisbury Police and Animal Control contacted deputies for assistance regarding a possible animal abuse and neglect case while attempting to serve a bench warrant on Samuel Lane on February 14. While on the scene to arrest Samuel Powell, 30, of Salisbury, police noticed the bodies of three dogs behind the home, investigators say.
The dogs were in various stages of decomposition, according to police, and were attached to chains preventing them from movement.
The discovery led to further charges against Powell and the arrest of two others at the home. Samuel Powell, Nakia Powell, 29, and Miracle Powell, 39, were all charged with three counts of animal abuse, three counts of causing or authorizing animal abuse, and three counts of failing to provide an animal with food, drink, shelter, or veterinary care.
According to court records, Samuel Powell was previously charged with drug possession and did not appear for his court date in Wicomico County on February 11, leading to the arrest warrant.