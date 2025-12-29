Arson Strikes Same Home Two Times in Hurlock

(Maryland State Fire Marshal)

HURLOCK, Md. – Investigators say an unoccupied home in Hurlock was intentionally set on fire twice within hours, causing it to be completely destroyed.

Deputy state fire marshals were called Sunday at 10:06 p.m. to a small fire at a two-story, wood-frame home in the 6300 block of Jones Village Road. The Hurlock Volunteer Fire Department responded with 15 firefighters after a neighbor reported the fire.

The blaze was brought under control within about five minutes. Investigators said the fire caused about $200 in damage to the home’s contents and $2,500 in structural damage. The house was unoccupied at the time. A smoke alarm was present but did not activate. The owner was identified as Sharon Wilson.

Investigators remained on scene and, with the help of an accelerant-detection canine, found multiple points of origin throughout the home. The fire was ruled incendiary, and the scene was cleared around 2 a.m.

Just over two hours later, at 4:20 a.m. Monday, firefighters were called back to the same address for another fire, again reported by a neighbor. Crews arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames. About 25 firefighters extinguished the one-alarm fire in roughly 15 minutes.

Deputy state fire marshals returned and determined the second fire started in the kitchen. Officials said the blaze caused an additional $1,000 in damage to the contents and about $80,000 in structural damage, leaving the home a total loss. The second fire was also ruled incendiary.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is asking anyone with information about the fires to call 410-713-3780.

Ryan is originally from Milford, Delaware, and attended Salisbury University in Salisbury, Maryland where he received his bachelors in History and Media Studies.  In his free time he enjoys reading, screenwriting, and watching movies.

Recommended for you