HURLOCK, Md. – Investigators say an unoccupied home in Hurlock was intentionally set on fire twice within hours, causing it to be completely destroyed.
Deputy state fire marshals were called Sunday at 10:06 p.m. to a small fire at a two-story, wood-frame home in the 6300 block of Jones Village Road. The Hurlock Volunteer Fire Department responded with 15 firefighters after a neighbor reported the fire.
The blaze was brought under control within about five minutes. Investigators said the fire caused about $200 in damage to the home’s contents and $2,500 in structural damage. The house was unoccupied at the time. A smoke alarm was present but did not activate. The owner was identified as Sharon Wilson.
Investigators remained on scene and, with the help of an accelerant-detection canine, found multiple points of origin throughout the home. The fire was ruled incendiary, and the scene was cleared around 2 a.m.
Just over two hours later, at 4:20 a.m. Monday, firefighters were called back to the same address for another fire, again reported by a neighbor. Crews arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames. About 25 firefighters extinguished the one-alarm fire in roughly 15 minutes.
Deputy state fire marshals returned and determined the second fire started in the kitchen. Officials said the blaze caused an additional $1,000 in damage to the contents and about $80,000 in structural damage, leaving the home a total loss. The second fire was also ruled incendiary.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal is asking anyone with information about the fires to call 410-713-3780.