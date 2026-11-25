ASSATEGUE ISLAND - Officials announced that Assateague Island National Seashore and Assateague Island State Park are closing because of expected storm conditions.
Assateague Island National Seashore officials says it will close at 4 p.m. today, due to forecasted hurricane force winds and record tides. Those tides, which official say could be as high as Superstorm Sandy, are expected to be at their highest Thanksgiving morning.
This evacuation and closure notice applies to the Maryland and Virginia sides of Assateague Island.
The total evacuation includes campers, hunters and all other visitors. Only emergency vehicles will be allowed beyond the barriers.
The Worcester County Sheriff's Office says Maryland Route 611 will be closed prior to the Verrazano Bridge. Officials say the coastal flooding could completely inundate the causeway on the island with water.
Officials say conditions will be reassessed on Friday morning.