CAMBRIDGE, Md. - While the flooding has subsided, evidence of the water's reach remains evident in the line of debris that traces the floodwaters' high point.
Scott Fitzhugh, the dockmaster at Long Wharf Marina, has been on the frontlines of the recovery effort. This morning, he was engaged in refloating a partially sunk boat.
Fitzhugh explained, "When you get high tide at the same time as a heavy downpour like that, there's just nowhere for the water to go. The water system simply can't handle such a rapid influx."
Cambridge's public works crews worked on High Street to clear debris left in the wake of the flood. The remnants of the deluge that hit the area were evident not just at the marina but also at unexpected locations, such as the Dorchester County Public Library.
Photographs of the submerged sections of the library offer a visual representation of the challenges faced by the institution.
Assistant Director Julie Kennedy revealed that the staff had been working non-stop to mitigate the damage. "We brought towels from home to try to soak up the water as much as possible. So we're doing that and our shop vac and also the carpet cleaner to try to suck up the water. And spray so it doesn't get mildewy and moldy," Kennedy explained.
The library faced a dual blow, as a malfunctioning HVAC system contributed to the flooding of the upper levels, while storm water inundated the lower floors overnight. The result has been extensive damage and a race against time to reopen the library's doors.
Elsewhere in Cambridge, Collins and Tyeisha Acree consider themselves fortunate. A fallen tree, a casualty of the fierce weather, narrowly missed crashing into their home. "Usually my dog's back here, luckily she wasn't back here because she wouldn't be alive," Collins remarked, underscoring the potential dangers associated with such events.
Fitzhugh spoke on the rarity of the flash flood emergency issued the previous night, noting that despite the severity, it wasn't the worst he had witnessed. Recalling Hurricane Isabel in 2003, he recounted the floodwaters that surged during that storm, emphasizing the community's resilience in the face of such challenges.