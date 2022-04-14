BERLIN, Md.- Donald Owrey has accepted the position to serve as the next president and CEO for Atlantic General Hospital and Health System beginning June 1, 2022, the hospital's board of trustees announced Thursday.
Owrey replaces Michael Franklin, who served as AGH's president and CEO for 17 years until his departure in September 2021. Dr. Sally Dowling, vice president of medical affairs, and Kim Justice, vice president, planning/operations, has served as co-interim president and CEO in the interim.
The board described Owrey as the ideal choice from an extensive pool of candidates provided by the national search company, WittKieffer. They noted that his credentials, background, and personal philosophy are a perfect fit for the organization's mission, vision, and values.
Owrey brings more than 30 years of health care experience and leading regional health care strategy to AGH. He has spent the past 20 years in various leadership roles with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. Most recently, in addition to his role as president of UPMC Williamsport, he served as the COO for UPMC’s northern region, which was comprised of 6 rural and community hospitals, a 450-provider medical group, and over 5,000 employees. While there, Owrey was directly responsible for establishing the strategic direction and providing operational leadership for the systems hospitals and providers resulting in consistent operating margin improvements, year over year advances in Press Ganey patient experience scores and notable gains in patient safety and quality, and impressive employee engagement ratings. In this position, Owrey led the development of a fully accredited Level 2 trauma center at UPMC Williamsport and oversaw $90 million in capital improvement projects, including a cancer center expansion, a 30-bed inpatient rehabilitation unit, and numerous other program expansion and infrastructure projects.
The board described Owrey as a "transformational leader with excellent organizational skills and a proven track record of success in hospital progression, clinical program development, improved patient experience and quality outcomes, employee and physician engagement, revenue growth and care model redesign.
Prior to his role in Williamsport, PA, Don served 11 years as president of three UPMC hospitals in Western Pennsylvania. His career with UPMC also includes leadership positions with UPMC Health Plan and UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
Owrey graduated from Thiel College, Greenville, and earned a master’s degree in business administration from Robert Morris University, Pittsburgh.
In his previous community, Owrey served in various civic roles including local and regional Chambers of Commerce, Economic Development Corporations, Thiel College, community college and area school boards, the United Way, YMCA, and Young Life organizations.
Owrey and his wife, Kelly, have three grown children and enjoy outdoor activities, the beach, biking and all that our community offers.