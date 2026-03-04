BERLIN, Md. - TidalHealth announced the rebrand of its Worcester County location on Wednesday. The formerly Atlantic General Hospital is now TidalHealth Atlantic, representing the hospitals' partnership.
TidalHealth Atlantic Board Chairman, Doug Cook, TidalHealth Atlantic President, Don Owrey, and TidalHealth President and CEO, Steve Leonard, gave remarks at the ceremony. Another point of topic at the ceremony: launching the Epic MyChart digital record system for all TidalHealth locations.
"It just really helps the, the patients of Delmarva to get that good, consistent care, and not be affected by having the happenstance of, 'oh my heart doctors over here and my GI doctors over there, and they don't talk to each other,'" says Emergency Medical Physician, Cody Taylor. "It just makes communication better. It makes information better. And for physicians, for people in the medical community, the more information we have, that's always the best for the patients."
Officials also announced that all Atlantic General Health Systems will take the TidalHealth. They also say health teams will stay at their current locations.
"The name of the building has changed, but the people who make up the culture are still here," said Cook.