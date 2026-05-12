SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. -- The eighth annual “Back the Blue” caravan rolled through Sussex County on Tuesday as community members traveled from Fenwick Island to Lewes to show support for local law enforcement during National Police Week.
Cars decorated with flags and signs traveled along Route 1, stopping to thank officers in several of the county’s coastal police departments. The event was organized by Drew Sunderlin, who has coordinated the caravan for the past eight years.
“Just looking at the smiles on their faces, you know you're making an impact. And from the thank you notes that I have received from police chiefs, some of the officers themselves, the commanders at different troops, the difference that this caravan is making in the morale of their officers can't be discounted,” Sunderlin said.
Participants volunteered their time to join the caravan and show appreciation for officers serving in their communities.
“We're here to support our local police. They do so much for us, and they get so little positive feedback,” participant Joe Loftus said.
In addition to the parade of vehicles, participants brought thank-you notes, snacks, and gifts for officers, greeting them personally and expressing gratitude for their service.
“It feels wonderful to have the public come out and represent us and support us in a positive way, it just makes everything so pleasurable,” Cliff Dempsey with the Dewey Beach Police Department said.
The caravan falls during National Police Week, which also serves as a memorial to those who lost their lives in the line of duty. Sunderlin said that the theme hits close to home this year with the recent passing of Corporal Matthew "Ty" Snook.
“We have had a lot of tragedy this past year," Sunderlin said. "We need to get together and pray for them, pray for their families, but also honor all of the officers that are living out there protecting us every day."
Additional “Back the Blue” caravans are planned in Sussex County later this week, including one along Route 113 on Wednesday and another along Route 13 on Thursday.