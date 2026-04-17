WASHINGTON, D.C. - Fallen Delaware State Police Corporal Grade One Matthew “Ty” Snook will be among 363 U.S. law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty to be honored at the nation’s capital in May.
Cpl. Snook, 34, was tragically killed at the Wilmington DMV on Dec. 23, 2025 when police say 44-year-old Rahman Rose entered the DMV as a customer and shot Snook with a handgun. Snook pushed a DMV employee out of harm’s way and told them to run while Rose continued to open fire at him, according to authorities.
Snook’s death stunned Delaware and the region at large just days before Christmas. Vigils and memorials were held statewide in the following days. The DSP trooper is survived by his wife and one-year-old daughter.
On Friday, April 17, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund announced that Snook’s name, along with 362 other officers who died in the line of duty, would be engraved on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.
The Memorial Fund also said the officers would be honored during the 38th Annual Candlelight Vigil held on Washington D.C.’s National Mall on May 13 at 8 p.m.
“As we come together to honor the officers we’ve lost, we reflect not only on their sacrifice, but on the commitment that called them to serve,” said William Alexander, CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. “Their bravery and dedication leave a lasting mark on our nation and on all who follow in their footsteps. This is a moment to remember their stories, support their loved ones, and carry their legacy forward with enduring respect.”
Delaware State Police trooper Dennis F. Kelly, who died in 2024, will also be added to the memorial and honored during the vigil. A full Toll Call of Heroes to be honored in 2026 can be found here.
Ahead of the vigil, the engraving process on the memorial is expected to begin Tuesday, April 21, with work expected to be completed by the end of the month.