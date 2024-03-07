DOVER, Del.- Concerns over escalating student violence in Delaware schools have prompted lawmakers to consider establishing a task force to tackle classroom issues.
The State Senate engaged in lengthy deliberations Tuesday over the proposed legislation, Senate Concurrent Resolution 119. A major point of contention among Republican and Democratic lawmakers centers on who exactly would sit on the task force.
The main objective would be to evaluate the impact of student behavior on both fellow students and teacher retention. Recent incidents of violence in schools, including a Caesar Rodney student arrested for carrying knives, as well as a shooting outside a Sussex Central High School basketball game, have intensified the urgency of addressing these issues.
Norman Royal, a parent in the Capital School District, highlighted the prevalence of fighting in schools.
"They have pages that I see, a whole Instagram page, full of fights that are happening in school so I know it's a problem," Royal said.
The sponsor of SCR 119, Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend (D-Dist. 11) emphasized the toll of such chaos on teachers, citing a 2022 study showing high rates of teacher turnover due to safety concerns. Townsend said the proposed task force would include legislators, parents, teachers, mental health professionals and Department of Education officials.
However Sen. Eric Buckson (R-Dover) expressed frustration over what he perceives as the appropriation of his legislative efforts. Buckson had been working on a similar resolution, Senate Concurrent Resolution 117, in collaboration with bipartisan legislators and education stakeholders. Buckson criticized Townsend of introducing a new resolution, essentially duplicating his efforts, without prior consultation.
With less concern for political intricacies, parents redirected their attention towards the potential actions of the task force.
Royal suggested it should focus on enhancing student engagement, particularly during transitional periods when conflicts tend to occur.
"Just having that extra attention in the hallways in the cafeterias in those down times in between times when kids are actually moving, that is usually where the fights happen," Royal added.
However, some argue that the responsibility lies with parents rather than the state.
"It's because their parents are scared to put their foot down and the kids are taking control of the parents, that's what it is," said DeShawn Randall of Dover.
The resolution to form the task force now awaits consideration in the House. If approved, the task force is expected to commence its work in April and would welcome public participation.