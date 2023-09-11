DOVER, Del.- On this day of remembrance some people headed to Dover for the annual 9/11 blood drive.
The Blood Bank of Delmarva hosts the blood drive in partnership with Dover Motor Speedway. This was their 18th year collecting donations in Dover.
Tony Prado with the Blood Bank of Delmarva said it is a meaningful way to honor the lives we lost.
"People don't just want to observe 9/11 they want to come out and do something powerful," he said.
According to Prado, one blood donation has the potential to save three lives, and it's also an opportunity for people to find out their blood type for free.
"If you are walking around you don't know your blood type I urge you to donate," he said. "You are not only doing a great thing for the community but it's something that you should know about yourself."
The blood bank brought our their "double red" machines for Monday's drive, which are able to collect double the amount of red blood cells.
One donor, Erin Pieshala, said it was her first time trying it.
"It doesn't feel any different from a regular blood donation it just takes a bit longer," she shared. "You don't have to look when they are sticking you with the needle it doesn't hurt very much and then you can sit and just relax."
When the blood drive concluded at 3 p.m., Prado reported a total of 32 donations. Less than years past, but not a cause a for disappointment.
"If you couldn't make it today the truth it we need you tomorrow, next week, next month and next year," Prado explained. "Blood is a perishable product and there is a constant demand for it."
People who presented to donate were entered into a raffle for NASCAR tickets.