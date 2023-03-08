CENTREVILLE, Md. - The Maryland State Fire Marshall has announced a barn fire that occurred last night in Centreville is under investigation.
The fire reportedly occurred just after 6 p.m. last night on Watson Road. The Goodwill Volunteer Fire Department responded, and it took 30 firefighters an hour to control the blaze.
An estimated $50,000 in damages were reported. The fire was discovered by a neighbor and is currently under investigation. The Fire Marshal asks anyone with information to contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7