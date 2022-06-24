SALISBURY, Md. - Last Thursday night, a large and violent brawl broke out inside of Mojo's Urban Eatery.
People used bar stools as weapons against a bouncer.
This is just one of a number of unruly incidents that have taken place in recent months that owners say are plaguing Salisbury's downtown after hours.
Around the corner at "The Brick Room," owner Alex Scott says he plans to share a "ban list" of unruly customers with other downtown bars.
Salisbury City Councilwoman April Jackson was shocked by the fight at Mojo's and supports the so-called "ban list."
"It's really disheartening to see. I don't know from the depths of it, but there needs to be a solution to this problem and I think this is the solution," she said.
Josh Elliott, owner of Roadie Joe's, another downtown bar says he closes early every night to avoid the unruly behavior.
"We don't have the headache of any late night chaos or any of that kind of stuff," Elliott said.
He says someone needs to step up to stop the violence.
"The businesses coming together is definitely one way to do it and if the City's not going to do it then why shouldn't we?"
Jackson says any bar that is open late can and should call the Salisbury Police for assistance.
"The police are doing a very good job or patrolling. We don't have the numbers that we really need and would like to have," she said.
The Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce says the Liquor Board reached out interested in setting up a meeting with bars and restaurants to reign in this problem.
Salisbury Mayor Jake Day declined our request for an interview on this topic.
Salisbury Police Chief Barbara Duncan did not respond to our request for comment.