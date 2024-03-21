Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 3 to 6 ft possible. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&