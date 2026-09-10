CAMBRIDGE, Md. — Five dogs rescued from a Salisbury property are now getting a fresh start at Baywater Animal Rescue in Cambridge.
WBOC reported eighteen dogs were recovered last week following an animal welfare investigation. The Humane Society of Wicomico County said many of the animals were in poor physical health and were found in troubling conditions.
The five dogs now at Baywater were taken in after the Humane Society said its shelter was full.
Baywater Animal Rescue staff say they work with shelters across the Eastern Shore, throughout Maryland and in other states to help animals in need.
“We have quite the reputation of finding a way to take animals when they need to find a place,” Baywater Executive Director Steffanie Malkus said. “We just make it happen.”
Staff say the dogs were scared when they first arrived but are beginning to show their personalities.
Workers hope the dogs soon find a forever home.
“We're just hoping they get out of here quick and that way they'd be in a better place for them and us,” Baywater kennel technician Jenny Datyon said.
Taking in animals from other shelters is one part of Baywater's mission. The rescue also cares for dogs and cats while they receive the care they need and wait to be matched with a family.
“This is our passion, that we strive to match up forever homes with the dogs and the cats,” Baywater representative Rhonda Fleming said. “We are the lead no-kill shelter on the Eastern Shore, and we're very, very proud of that.”
Baywater says its doors are open to people who want to visit. The rescue also offers foster and sleepover programs for people who may not be ready to adopt.
The shelter says most of the five rescued dogs already have adoption applications pending.