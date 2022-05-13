DEWEY BEACH, Del.- Due to dangerous conditions on the town's beaches as a result of the nor'easter that continues to affect the area, beach access points in Dewey Beach are closed to the public until further notice, town officials said Friday.
The town said the nor'easter that hit the area last weekend caused severe beach erosion. Damaging wind gusts and high tides have continued for the past few days, making it difficult for the town and state agencies to properly assess the full extent of the damage.
The town said that it has been in contact with the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control to "begin formulating a game plan for repairs and restoration."
"We appreciate your understanding and patience as the town and state agencies work toward improving these unsafe conditions," the town said.