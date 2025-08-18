Ocean City Waves

DELMARVA - Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach have announced the closure of ocean access Monday as rough waters lash Delmarva’s coastline.

Dewey Beach officials say the dangerous waves and rip currents have only increased since this morning, Aug. 18, with wind speeds tripling since 9 a.m. Though the beaches remain open, beachgoers are restricted from entering the water.

In Rehoboth, swimming was prohibited under a red flag advisory due to the high winds and heavy surf as of about noon, according to city officials. A post on Rehoboth Beach’s official Facebook page said the heavy surf and increased rip currents are likely to continue and intensify through Thursday.

Hurricane Erin, while currently not projected to make landfall here on Delmarva, is expected to bring increasingly rough waters to our beaches throughout the week, according to WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.

This article will be updated as more coastal communities implement restrictions.

 

