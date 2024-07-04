REHOBOTH BEACH, DE -- The City of Rehoboth Beach is asking for feedback on temporary pedestrian safety and traffic calming measures on King Charles Ave.
On Thursday, there were plenty of visitors in town for Independence Day to test out the new crosswalks, bump outs, signs, and pedestrian relief islands for themselves.
The new crosswalks and pedestrian relief islands are located at Stockley Street and additional crosswalks and bump outs at New Castle Street.
Visitor Patrick Agbu says King Charles Ave. has always been a tricky road to navigate as a pedestrian.
"With two way traffic coming down both ways, it can be a little tough," says Agbu. "But we just try and do our best to mitigate it from our side."
But Agbu and others say so far, the changes seem to be effective.
"I think the bump outs are especially helpful for mom's with kids, because if you're pushing a stroller or the carts that carry beach chairs and all that stuff, you can kind of push it out into the street a little and see beyond the cars that are parked at an angle," says Patti Simpson.
The measures are the result of engineer recommendations from a recent traffic and parking study. The city says it's part of the King Charles Pilot Program, which will determine if the measures have an impact on safety and calm traffic.
Many people add that they'd like to see more of this.
"It could maybe be a little prettier, but other than that I think it's a good idea," says Simpson. "Anytime you make anything more safe, I think that's the best way to go."
The city's online survey for feedback on the program can be found here.