LEWES, Del. - Beebe Healthcare is hosting free flu vaccination clinics throughout Sussex County between Saturday, Oct. 1 and Monday, Nov. 21.
Seven of the clinics will also offer the COVID-19 bivalent booster (italicized).
Influenza vaccinations are recommended for everyone 6 months and older, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC also recommends that people should get vaccinated before flu activity begins in their community and suggests September and October as good times to get a flu shot.
“As we enter respiratory illness season, getting your flu vaccine is an important step in protecting yourself, your family, and the community from possible illness,” said Bill Chasanov, DO, chief population health officer, Beebe Healthcare. “We are very pleased to also offer the latest COVID-19 bivalent boosters at some of our events. While we are in a different phase of the pandemic than last fall, vaccination and booster is still the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19.”
Our community flu clinics are free of charge, and appointments are not required. Flu vaccines are available to adults aged 18 years and older. For the most up to date information on flu clinic locations, times, and FAQs, please visit beebehealthcare.org/flu-clinics or Beebe Healthcare’s Facebook page. Beebe has also set up a Flu Hotline, 302-291-6FLU (6358), for community members to call for the most up-to-date clinic schedule.
Anyone interested in donating can direct donations to Beebe Medical Foundation’s Population Health Special Needs Fund to assist those most in need. Contact Beebe Medical Foundation at 302-644-2900.
Date
Time
Location (Green indicates COVID-19 bivalent booster)
Saturday, Oct. 1
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
St. Jude’s Church, 152 Tulip Dr #1689, Lewes
Saturday, Oct. 1
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wings & Wheels 2022, 21553 Rudder Lane, Georgetown
Sunday, Oct. 2
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Epworth Church, 19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach
Monday, Oct. 3
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Beebe Healthcare Physical Rehab Lighthouse Plaza, 19324 Lighthouse Plaza, Rehoboth Beach
Thursday, Oct. 6
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lewes Senior Center, 32083 Janice Road, Lewes
Saturday, Oct. 8
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Frankford Health Fair, Frankford Fire Hall, 7 Main Street, Frankford
Monday, Oct. 10
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Beebe Healthcare Physical Rehab Lighthouse Plaza, 19324 Lighthouse Plaza, Rehoboth Beach
Monday, Oct. 10
3-6 p.m.
First State Community Action Agency, 308 N. Railroad Ave., Georgetown
Tuesday, Oct. 11
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Independence Community, 23938 Stew Enson Road, Millsboro
Tuesday, Oct. 11
3-6 p.m.
Camp Rehoboth Community Center, 27 Baltimore Ave., Rehoboth Beach
Wednesday, Oct. 12
8 a.m. to noon
Sussex YMCA, 20080 Church St., Rehoboth Beach
Wednesday, Oct. 12
2-6 p.m.
Crossroad Church, 20684 State Forest Road, Georgetown
Thursday, Oct. 13
10 a.m. to noon
Roxana CHEER, 34314 Pyle Center Road, Frankford
Thursday, Oct. 13
3-6 p.m.
Beebe Healthcare Lab Georgetown, 21635 Biden Ave., Georgetown
Saturday, Oct. 15
Noon to 3 p.m.
Beebe Healthcare Lab Route 24, 18941 John J Williams Hwy., Rehoboth Beach
Sunday, Oct. 16
8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Lewes Presbyterian Church, 133 Kings Hwy., Lewes
Monday, Oct. 17
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Beebe Healthcare Physical Rehab Lighthouse Plaza, 19324 Lighthouse Plaza, Rehoboth Beach
Monday, Oct. 17
3-6 p.m.
Ocean View VFW, 29265 Marshy Hope Way, Ocean View
Tuesday, Oct. 18
3-6 p.m.
Beebe Healthcare Lab Express Millville, 32550 Doc's Place Extension Unit 1, Millville
Wednesday, Oct. 19
3-6 p.m.
Beebe Healthcare Lab Express Millsboro, 28538 Dupont Blvd., Millsboro
Thursday, Oct. 20
3-6 p.m.
Beebe Healthcare Lab Express Long Neck, 32060 Long Neck Road, Millsboro
Friday, Oct. 21
9 a.m. to noon
Rehoboth Beach Convention Center, 229 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach
Saturday, Oct. 22
8 a.m. to noon
Lewes Historic Farmers Market, Lewes Elementary School parking lot, 820 Savannah Road, Lewes
Monday, Oct. 24
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Beebe Healthcare Physical Rehab Lighthouse Plaza, 19324 Lighthouse Plaza, Rehoboth Beach
Tuesday, Oct. 25
9 a.m. to noon
Bayside Community, 31252 Americana Parkway, Selbyville
Thursday, Oct. 27
3-6 p.m.
Beebe Healthcare Lab Express Milton, 614 Mulberry St., Milton
Friday, Oct. 28
9 a.m. to noon
Sea Colony Fitness Center, 38994 Westway Dr., Bethany Beach
Saturday, Oct. 29
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Rabbit's Ferry School, 19112 Robinsonville Road, Lewes
Monday, Oct. 31
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Beebe Healthcare Physical Rehab Lighthouse Plaza, 19324 Lighthouse Plaza, Rehoboth Beach
Thursday, Nov. 3
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bayside Fitness Center, 34814 Longneck Road, Millsboro
Monday, Nov. 7
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Beebe Healthcare Physical Rehab Lighthouse Plaza, 19324 Lighthouse Plaza, Rehoboth Beach
Monday, Nov. 14
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Beebe Healthcare Physical Rehab Lighthouse Plaza, 19324 Lighthouse Plaza, Rehoboth Beach
Monday, Nov. 21
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Beebe Healthcare Physical Rehab Lighthouse Plaza, 19324 Lighthouse Plaza, Rehoboth Beach