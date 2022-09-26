Flu shots

LEWES, Del. - Beebe Healthcare is hosting free flu vaccination clinics throughout Sussex County between Saturday, Oct. 1 and Monday, Nov. 21.

Seven of the clinics will also offer the COVID-19 bivalent booster (italicized). 

Influenza vaccinations are recommended for everyone 6 months and older, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC also recommends that people should get vaccinated before flu activity begins in their community and suggests September and October as good times to get a flu shot. 

“As we enter respiratory illness season, getting your flu vaccine is an important step in protecting yourself, your family, and the community from possible illness,” said Bill Chasanov, DO, chief population health officer, Beebe Healthcare. “We are very pleased to also offer the latest COVID-19 bivalent boosters at some of our events. While we are in a different phase of the pandemic than last fall, vaccination and booster is still the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19.”

Our community flu clinics are free of charge, and appointments are not required. Flu vaccines are available to adults aged 18 years and older. For the most up to date information on flu clinic locations, times, and FAQs, please visit beebehealthcare.org/flu-clinics or Beebe Healthcare’s Facebook page. Beebe has also set up a Flu Hotline, 302-291-6FLU (6358), for community members to call for the most up-to-date clinic schedule.

Anyone interested in donating can direct donations to Beebe Medical Foundation’s Population Health Special Needs Fund to assist those most in need. Contact Beebe Medical Foundation at 302-644-2900. 

Date

Time

Location (Green indicates COVID-19 bivalent booster)

Saturday, Oct. 1

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

St. Jude’s Church, 152 Tulip Dr #1689, Lewes

Saturday, Oct. 1

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wings & Wheels 2022, 21553 Rudder Lane, Georgetown

Sunday, Oct. 2

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Epworth Church, 19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach

Monday, Oct. 3

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Beebe Healthcare Physical Rehab Lighthouse Plaza, 19324 Lighthouse Plaza, Rehoboth Beach

Thursday, Oct. 6

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lewes Senior Center, 32083 Janice Road, Lewes

Saturday, Oct. 8

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Frankford Health Fair, Frankford Fire Hall, 7 Main Street, Frankford

Monday, Oct. 10

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Beebe Healthcare Physical Rehab Lighthouse Plaza, 19324 Lighthouse Plaza, Rehoboth Beach

Monday, Oct. 10

3-6 p.m.

First State Community Action Agency, 308 N. Railroad Ave., Georgetown

Tuesday, Oct. 11

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Independence Community, 23938 Stew Enson Road, Millsboro

Tuesday, Oct. 11

3-6 p.m.

Camp Rehoboth Community Center, 27 Baltimore Ave., Rehoboth Beach

Wednesday, Oct. 12

8 a.m. to noon

Sussex YMCA, 20080 Church St., Rehoboth Beach

Wednesday, Oct. 12

2-6 p.m.

Crossroad Church, 20684 State Forest Road, Georgetown

Thursday, Oct. 13

10 a.m. to noon

Roxana CHEER, 34314 Pyle Center Road, Frankford

Thursday, Oct. 13

3-6 p.m.

Beebe Healthcare Lab Georgetown, 21635 Biden Ave., Georgetown

Saturday, Oct. 15

Noon to 3 p.m.

Beebe Healthcare Lab Route 24, 18941 John J Williams Hwy., Rehoboth Beach

Sunday, Oct. 16

8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Lewes Presbyterian Church, 133 Kings Hwy., Lewes

Monday, Oct. 17

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Beebe Healthcare Physical Rehab Lighthouse Plaza, 19324 Lighthouse Plaza, Rehoboth Beach

Monday, Oct. 17

3-6 p.m.

Ocean View VFW, 29265 Marshy Hope Way, Ocean View

Tuesday, Oct. 18

3-6 p.m.

Beebe Healthcare Lab Express Millville, 32550 Doc's Place Extension Unit 1, Millville

Wednesday, Oct. 19

3-6 p.m.

Beebe Healthcare Lab Express Millsboro, 28538 Dupont Blvd., Millsboro

Thursday, Oct. 20

3-6 p.m.

Beebe Healthcare Lab Express Long Neck, 32060 Long Neck Road, Millsboro

Friday, Oct. 21

9 a.m. to noon

Rehoboth Beach Convention Center, 229 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach

Saturday, Oct. 22

8 a.m. to noon

Lewes Historic Farmers Market, Lewes Elementary School parking lot, 820 Savannah Road, Lewes

Monday, Oct. 24

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Beebe Healthcare Physical Rehab Lighthouse Plaza, 19324 Lighthouse Plaza, Rehoboth Beach

Tuesday, Oct. 25

9 a.m. to noon

Bayside Community, 31252 Americana Parkway, Selbyville

Thursday, Oct. 27

3-6 p.m.

Beebe Healthcare Lab Express Milton, 614 Mulberry St., Milton

Friday, Oct. 28

9 a.m. to noon

Sea Colony Fitness Center, 38994 Westway Dr., Bethany Beach

Saturday, Oct. 29

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Rabbit's Ferry School, 19112 Robinsonville Road, Lewes

Monday, Oct. 31

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Beebe Healthcare Physical Rehab Lighthouse Plaza, 19324 Lighthouse Plaza, Rehoboth Beach

Thursday, Nov. 3

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bayside Fitness Center, 34814 Longneck Road, Millsboro

Monday, Nov. 7

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Beebe Healthcare Physical Rehab Lighthouse Plaza, 19324 Lighthouse Plaza, Rehoboth Beach

Monday, Nov. 14

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Beebe Healthcare Physical Rehab Lighthouse Plaza, 19324 Lighthouse Plaza, Rehoboth Beach

Monday, Nov. 21

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Beebe Healthcare Physical Rehab Lighthouse Plaza, 19324 Lighthouse Plaza, Rehoboth Beach