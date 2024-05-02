LEWES, DE -- Beebe Healthcare is sounding the alarm against a controversial healthcare bill in Delaware that would establish a board to oversee rising healthcare costs and regulate spending.
Beebe Healthcare CEO and President Dr. David Tam says he supports lowering healthcare costs in the state, but says not at the cost of money, resources, and patient care.
Tam says as a non-profit, Beebe does charge more for non-Medicare, commercial patients because it simply cannot cover their care.
"Our challenge is that the first part of the bill will take at least $30 million a year away from us," says Tam. "And even if that is appropriate, to do it in one or two years means that we will have to make some very draconian efforts to cut our costs."
According to Tam, Beebe and other healthcare providers in Sussex County don't have as many doctors as New Castle County. He also says Sussex County lacks other resources.
As the county grows, he believes healthcare here should get a shot in the arm, not be surgically removed.
"What we have to do is look at how we separate out different hospitals and their unique needs and their unique situations and determine how the bill can apply to each one uniquely and fairly, but not necessarily in the same way," says Tam.
The bill passed in the House last Thursday and is now on its way to the Senate floor.
In a statement, Delaware Governor John Carney says: "Rising health care costs are having a significant impact on Delaware families and state taxpayers,” says Carney. “House Bill 350 will help lower the growth of health care costs in our state, while making sure we’re protecting health care quality.”