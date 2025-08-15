EASTON, Md. - A local pastor detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in July has reportedly returned to his family in Easton.
Pastor Daniel Fuentes Espinal was granted bond earlier this week, according to long-time family friend Len Foxwell. The detainment of Pastor Fuentes Espinal drew protests and outcry from both the public and officials.
Fuentes Espinal has been described as "a pillar of the Easton community" and has served as the pastor of Iglesia del Nazareno Jesus Te Ama in Easton since 2015, according to officials.
Federal officers accused him of overstaying his visa by 25 years, reportedly leading to his arrest by ICE. Fuentes Espinal has no criminal record, according to Maryland lawmakers.
Several elected officials in Maryland called for answers on Fuentes Espinal's detainment. He was last reported held in Louisiana.
On August 15, Espinal was reported back with his family in Talbot County.
This is a developing story and will be updated.