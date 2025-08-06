EASTON, Md. — The recent detention of a local pastor by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has drawn strong reactions from some Easton town leaders, who say the move has left their community shaken and fearful.
Daniel Fuentes Espinal, 54, was detained in July after federal officials accused him of overstaying his visa by 25 years.
“This heartbreaking event has left many families devastated, and left an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty,” said Rev. Elmer Neal Davis Jr. during this week’s Easton Town Council meeting.
“It certainly has sparked outrage and fear, real fear in our community,” said Councilman Robert Rankin in the meeting.
Several council members publicly expressed their displeasure over the situation, with Councilwoman Maureen Curry calling recent detentions in town "a tragedy" and condemning what she described as federal overreach.
“People are literally sheltering in place, and that’s just wrong,” Curry said. “This is America, for God’s sake. They should be able to go to the grocery store, go to school, go to church, and they don’t feel comfortable doing that nowadays."
While Curry acknowledged that Espinal had overstayed his visa, she emphasized that many face a long and complex process when seeking legal status, and believes his detention was the wrong solution
“They’re getting put in a car, or van, or whatever, and being taken to Baltimore. And without even an opportunity to show who they are,” Curry said. “Pastor Espinal was an integral part of our community for many years, and that’s just a tragedy.”
Rep. Andy Harris (R-Cambridge) discussed the case today at an event on Tilghman Island,
“Under clear reading of federal law, the gentleman is subject to deportation,” Harris said.
However, Harris noted that his office has discussed several cases with the administration and may advocate for exemptions, if possible.
“We think we have to figure out exactly what the secretary can do,” he said. “Once we figure out what the secretary can do, his will be one of a number of cases that we will ask the secretary to exert the discretion we think she has.”
Espinal’s future remains uncertain as advocacy groups and community members continue to press for answers.