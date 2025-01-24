CENTREVILLE, MD - The Delaware State Police have arrested one person in connection to a Tuesday crash in New Castle County, DE that took the life of a Queen Anne's County High School ice hockey coach.
According to police, just before 10:40 p.m. on January 21, a Dodge Ram was driving south in the center lane of .DE-896 toward the intersection at Pulaski Highway. At the same time, a Chevrolet Express van was driving west on Pulaski Highway towards the same intersection. Police say the van drove through a red light and struck the Dodge Ram.
The driver of the Dodge, David Funk, 51, was taken to a nearby hospital. He succumbed to his injuries on January 22. Funk’s 16-year-old son was also in the Dodge and was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Express van, 28-year-old Fidel Villatoro-Martinez of Newark, DE was taken to a local hospital for his injuries. Upon contact with Villatoro-Martinez, police reported the smell of alcohol and said they saw multiple alcoholic beverage containers in the Chevrolet. Villatoro-Martinez has been charged with the following:
-Vehicular Assault 1st Degree (Felony)
-Vehicular Assault 2nd Degree
-Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol
-Driving Without a Valid License
-Failure to Stop at a Red Light
-Additional Traffic Violations
Funk was a Queen Anne’s County High School ice hockey coach. On Thursday, the High School announced via social media that counselors were available anytime for those who needed someone to talk to.
“David was a mentor, role model, and the heart of our community, dedicating his life to coaching, guiding young athletes, and sharing his love of the outdoors,” the school said. “His loss leaves a deep void in the lives of his family and all who knew him.”
There was an outpouring of grief and support across Queen Anne’s County in the wake of Funk’s death, with a fundraiser for the family quickly established online and the Eastern Shore Hockey Association helping to organize a meal train.
“Our organization is deeply saddened by the loss of former ESHA VP, coach, mentor and friend Dave Funk,” President of the Eastern Shore Hockey Association Dave Levasseaur said. “Coach Dave dedicated his free time to not only his family but to the Icehawks hockey family as well. He will be missed incredibly and never forgotten by those whose life he touched.”