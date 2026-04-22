WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - Benedictine announced it is adding an additional school location for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Benedictine currently has a day and residential school program in Ridgely, Maryland. Benedictine is a non-sectarian nonprofit service provider supporting children and adults living with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The nonprofit serves more than 200 adults and children from throughout the state of Maryland and the Mid-Atlantic region.
Benedictine officials say they are currently pursuing approval from MSDE and hope to open in September 2026, serving students in grades K-8.
“The Benedictine School has proven itself for years as a beacon on the Eastern Shore, serving as the Shore’s only MANSEF school. That they have chosen to expand their services with a second Shore location, to be located in Wicomico County, is game changing. Their expertise will be a boon to our local school systems and the students who will benefit from Benedictine’s expansion” said Mike Dunn, President of the Greater Salisbury Committee.