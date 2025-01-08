BERLIN, MD - More parking is on the horizon for neighbors in Berlin with the Town’s announcement of a 10-year lease agreement to establish a new municipal parking lot.
Berlin officials say a parcel of property owned by a local family at the corner of West Street and Washington Street will be used for the new parking lot as part of the Town’s efforts to enhance accessibility and promote the growth of the downtown business district.
The first two years of the lease will be facilitated through American Rescue Plan Act funds while the Town works to establish a sustainable funding plan for the remainder of the lease.
Berlin’s recent strategic planning process identified the need for more parking as a priority for residents and stakeholders, according to officials. The new parking lot is hoped to spur continued economic growth and benefit residents, businesses, and visitors.
“This new municipal parking lot will significantly increase parking capacity for our downtown business district and provide much-needed overflow parking during town events,” Berlin Mayor Zack Tyndall said. “Based on conversations with our downtown businesses and the Berlin Chamber of Commerce, we know that a lack of accessible parking has limited the ability of our businesses to grow and thrive. This investment will help strengthen an already vibrant business district and encourage further growth and reinvestment in our community.”