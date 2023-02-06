OCEAN PINES, Md.-A Berlin man is facing drug and weapons charges after a search and seizure of his home, according to the Worcester County Sheriff's Office.
On February 3, members of the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Enforcement Team, with assistance from allied agencies, searched the home of 43 year-old Tromaine Dontae Briddell. Deputies say the search and seizure warrant resulted in the seizure of approximately 756 Grams of Marijuana, 9 Regulated firearms (3 of which converted to fully automatic), several loaded high capacity magazines, and various items of paraphernalia for the processing of cocaine.
Deputies say, based on convictions in the state of Maryland, Briddell is prohibited from possessing and firearms or ammunition in the state.
Briddell was taken into custody and charged with various firearm and controlled dangerous substance offenses, where he was subsequently committed to the Worcester County Jail without bond.