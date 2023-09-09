BETHANY BEACH, DE – The 45th Annual Arts Festival in Bethany Beach showcased a diverse array of artists on the boardwalk today - with over 100 artists coming to highlight their paintings, photographs, pots, jewelries, and more.
This years event introduced new activities, including street painting, wine tasting, and a "Meet the Artists" event for visitors.
Town leaders emphasized the importance of such events in keeping Bethany Beach bustling during the shoulder season.
Lauren Weaver, Executive Director of the Bethany Beach Chamber of Commerce, noted that visitation patterns have evolved.
"It doesn't slow down as much as it used to 45 years ago. Labor Day used to mark the end of the season. The Chamber's mission is to draw people here when the beach isn't the main attraction, to bring them back to enjoy the town and support local businesses." said Weaver.
Weaver pointed out that nearly all of Bethany's hotels were fully booked, and local businesses welcomed a steady flow of customers.
Local artist Thomas Yates crafts unique artworks from old wood -- and had his time to show and sell his work.
"I look at pieces and see things inside there, like people seeing shapes in clouds. I see a face or a turtle in the wood." said Yates
Over a hundred artists joined Yates in displaying their talents along the Bethany Beach boardwalk. The expected over 10,000 people in town resembled a Fourth of July weekend.
The town also unveiled a new mural on the beach highlighting otter habitat destruction and conservation efforts, soon to be displayed at the Botanic Gardens in Millsboro.