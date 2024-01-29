BETHANY BEACH, DE - The Town of Bethany Beach has announced the dismissal of their police chief and a direct subordinate as a result of an investigation into the potential misuse of federal and state grant funds.
According to a Bethany Beach press release issued on Friday, an investigation into the possible misuse of the funds for overtime payments by police department personnel began in mid-August of 2023. The Town’s initial assessment of the misuse allegations indicated possible criminal activity, according to the Town, and the investigation was turned over to federal and state law enforcement, which is ongoing.
The Town says their investigation has resulted in the dismissal of Police Chief Michael Redmon and his immediate subordinate Captain Darin Cathell. No other Police Department employees were implicated in the misuse of overtime funds, the Town said in their statement.
“We were all surprised and saddened by the misconduct that has led to the dismissal of both the Town’s Chief of Police and the second in command,” a message from the Bethany Beach Town Council reads. “However, none were more shocked and saddened than the other officers of our Police Department, none of whom were involved in the misconduct.”
Redmon had previously been arrested on DUI charges in May of 2023.
WBOC reached out to Town Officials but were told the Town had no further comment.