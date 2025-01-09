BETHANY BEACH, DE - The Bethany Beach Police Department is asking for your help in locating a man charged with home improvement fraud.
According to investigators, Dylan Crew, 26, of Dagsboro, has operated under the business name “Coastline Contractors Group.” Crew is wanted on the following charges:
-Home Improvement Fraud $100,000 or Greater
-Theft $1500 or Greater, Victim is 62 Years or older
Anyone who knows Crew’s whereabouts or with any information is asked to call Bethany Beach Police Department at 302-539-1000.