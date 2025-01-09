Dylan Crew
Bethany Beach Police Department

BETHANY BEACH, DE - The Bethany Beach Police Department is asking for your help in locating a man charged with home improvement fraud.

According to investigators, Dylan Crew, 26, of Dagsboro, has operated under the business name “Coastline Contractors Group.” Crew is wanted on the following charges:

-Home Improvement Fraud $100,000 or Greater

-Theft $1500 or Greater, Victim is 62 Years or older

Anyone who knows Crew’s whereabouts or with any information is asked to call Bethany Beach Police Department at 302-539-1000.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you