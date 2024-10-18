Bethany Beach Woman Arrested For Assaulting Police Chief After Town Council Meeting

BETHANY BEACH, DE - A woman is facing felony charges after police say she intentionally assaulted the Chief of Police.
On Oct. 18, around 2:15 p.m., police say three members of the Bethany Beach Police Department were exiting a scheduled Town Council meeting, following a promotional ceremony. Police say as officers were leaving the meeting room, 66-year-old Lisa M. Bilder was standing by the exit and "intentionally and deliberately" kicked the Chief of Police as he was leaving the room.
Officers placed Bilder under arrested immediately. Authorities say the incident was recorded through Town Meeting Room cameras.
Bilder was charged with the following crimes and committed to Baylor Correctional Facility on a secured cash bond in the amount of $10,200 by the Justice of the Peace Court #2.
- Assault 2nd Degree to a Law Enforcement Officer (Class D Felony)
- Disorderly Conduct (Unclassified Misdemeanor)
- Breach of Release (Unclassified Misdemeanor)
Bilder was previously arrested on Aug. 12 after police say she intentionally drove her car toward people on her street.