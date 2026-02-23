BETHEL, Del. - Bethel is digging out after a significant snowstorm dropped about 19.3 inches of snow over the past 24 hours, one of the highest totals across Delmarva.
Driveways and sidewalks were still being cleared Monday as neighbors worked through the cleanup and road crews continued making streets passable. The fresh snow capped off a winter that some people said has felt relentless, with multiple rounds of wintry weather leaving little time to fully recover between systems.
“This has been absolutely the worst winter in my 8 or 9 years that I’ve been here,” said John Chadwick, who moved to Bethel in 2018. “This is just ridiculous. I’ve had it.”
Several people said the latest storm was manageable compared to icy conditions earlier this winter, because the snow was lighter and easier to move. Many focused on getting the work done before temperatures drop again and the snow hardens overnight.
Others embraced the day off from travel and typical routines. “Now we’re just shoveling a little, working a little and playing a little,” said Andrew Rogers, who said he stayed home from work and spent part of the day outside with his son, Jack.
Some families treated the day like a traditional snow day, with children spending time outdoors and sledding near their homes once the heaviest snowfall had moved out. With the snow expected to be short-lived, several people in town said they are already looking ahead to warmer weather and a return to normal routines as roads and driveways are fully cleared.