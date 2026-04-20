Bicycle Crash
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LAUREL, Del. - The Delaware State Police are investigating a crash involving a bicycle and an SUV on Sunday night that claimed the life of one man.

Investigators say a man was riding his bicycle in the westbound lane of Shiloh Church Road toward Turkey Knob Road just before 9:15 p.m. on April 19. At the same time, police say a Ford Explorer was also driving west on Shiloh Church Road. According to investigators, the right front of the Explorer struck the bicycle, ejecting the rider.

The bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital but sadly did not survive. His identity has yet to be released.

The driver of the Explorer, a 75-year-old man from Delmar, was not injured.

DSP says the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information on the crash to contact them at 302-703-3264.

 

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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