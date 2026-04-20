LAUREL, Del. - The Delaware State Police are investigating a crash involving a bicycle and an SUV on Sunday night that claimed the life of one man.
Investigators say a man was riding his bicycle in the westbound lane of Shiloh Church Road toward Turkey Knob Road just before 9:15 p.m. on April 19. At the same time, police say a Ford Explorer was also driving west on Shiloh Church Road. According to investigators, the right front of the Explorer struck the bicycle, ejecting the rider.
The bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital but sadly did not survive. His identity has yet to be released.
The driver of the Explorer, a 75-year-old man from Delmar, was not injured.
DSP says the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information on the crash to contact them at 302-703-3264.