RICHMOND, VA. - A bill that would have given Virginia cities and counties the option to ask local voters to approve a sales tax surcharge to finance school construction has died in the General Assembly.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the bill would have broadened the special permission the legislature has already given eight counties and the city of Danville. Democratic state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, who sponsored the bill, said real estate taxes are not synching up with the soaring cost of school construction.
The bill died in a Republican-led committee after some expressed concerns about the increasing tax burden on residents.