SUSSEX CO., Del. - The Delaware Department of Agriculture has announced a presumptive positive result after testing for bird flu in a commercial poultry flock in Sussex County.
This is the first Delaware detection of the disease in a contained, private flock as Delmarva enters the 2026-2027 waterfowl migratory season and follows the detection of avian influenza in several wild ducks in Kent County, also announced on Friday, Nov. 20.
Officials say they have quarantined the impacted property and the birds are being euthanized to prevent the spread of avian influenza. Affected birds will not enter the food system, according to authorities.
“Avian influenza is a highly contagious airborne respiratory virus that spreads quickly among birds through nasal and eye secretions and manure,” the Department of Agriculture said in a press release. “The virus can be spread from flock to flock, including flocks of wild birds, through contact with infected poultry, equipment and the clothing and shoes of caretakers. This virus affects poultry, like chickens, ducks, and turkeys, and some wild bird species, such as ducks, geese and shorebirds.”
Poultry owners and growers are encouraged to protect their flocks by following these steps:
-Exclude your flock from spaces where wild or migratory birds, especially waterfowl, have access.
-Disinfect equipment, vehicles, footwear, and other items prior to contact with flocks.
-Isolate any animals with signs of illness and contact your veterinarian.
-Permit only essential workers and vehicles to enter the farm to limit the chances of bringing the virus from an outside source.
-Avoid visiting other poultry farms and any unnecessary travel off the farm.
-Limit, monitor and record any movement of people, vehicles or animals on or off your farm.
Backyard flock owners in Delaware who notice dead birds or unusual signs in their flocks are asked to email poultry.health@delaware.gov or call 302-698-4507. Sightings of sick or dead wild birds can also be reported to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control here.