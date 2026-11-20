LITTLE CREEK, Del. - Delaware wildlife officials are asking the public to report groups of sick or dead wild birds after several ducks found in eastern Kent County tested presumptive positive for H5 bird flu.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said the ducks were sampled during routine surveillance at the Little Creek Wildlife Area during the Oct. 31–Nov. 7 opening stretch of duck season. The findings were Delaware’s first this fall and involved green-winged teal, American black ducks, and northern shovelers.
With the next stretch of waterfowl season opening Nov. 25, DNREC is asking hunters and residents to report groups of sick or dead wild birds through its online reporting form. The reports help biologists track the virus across the state.
The CDC says the risk to the general public is low. Hunters should avoid handling sick or dead birds, wear gloves when cleaning game, and cook game birds to an internal temperature of 165 degrees. DNREC urges hunters who raise poultry to take extra precautions to avoid spreading the virus to their flocks.
Residents who remove a dead wild bird from their property should wear gloves, a mask and safety glasses, DNREC says. The agency advises double-bagging the bird, securing the bag with a zip tie and putting it in the trash. You can find more guidance and information on bird flu here.