OCEAN PINES, MD - The Ocean Pines Association has announced that several dead birds found near their South Gate Pond this week have been sent for avian influenza, or bird flu, testing.
Ocean Pines officials say the birds were collected near the pond on Tuesday and Wednesday, January 29 and 30, and that the collection has been confirmed by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
The collected birds include:
-Eight domestic geese
-Four Canada geese
-One cormorant
-Two common mergansers
-One gull
-One grackle
-Two black vultures
Bird flu cases continue to spread both nationally and here on Delmarva, with Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia now all reporting presumptive cases.
The Ocean Pines Association says outdoor activities remain safe, though DNR does encourage some precautions.
Those who find sick or dead birds in the wild are asked not to handle or move them and instead report them to the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service at 1-877-463-6497.
