DELAWARE - The Delmarva Avian Influenza Joint Information Center has announced increased efforts in the First State to test for bird flu in sick and dead wild snow geese and other birds as cases of avian influenza continue to spread across Delmarva.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to increase their collection of possibly infected birds in a statewide effort to track bird flu.
The announcement follows Maryland’s recent expanded efforts to do the same. Avian influenza, or H5N1, has been at least presumptively detected in seven Delmarva counties: Kent, Sussex (DE), Caroline, Dorchester, Worcester, Queen Anne’s (MD), and Accomack (VA).
DNREC asks those who find sick or dead birds to report them here.
“Reporting deceased or ill wildlife does not guarantee that DNREC and APHIS Wildlife Services will respond to every report, only that a DNREC or APHIS Wildlife Services representative will assess the report, and if additional information is needed, may make follow-up contact,” The Delmarva Avian Influenza Joint Information Center said in a press release Wednesday.
If a dead bird is found on a resident’s property and they wish to remove it themselves, DNREC advises to wear gloves, a mask, and safety glasses. Dead birds should be double-bagged, zip-tied, and put in the trash bin for pickup and disposal at a Delaware Solid Waste Authority landfill. All personal protective equipment worn during the disposal should also be discarded in the dedicated trash bags. Always wash your hands after handling dead wild birds.
For those who raise backyard poultry flocks or commercial growers, sick birds should be reported to poultry.health@delaware.gov.