BISHOPVILLE, MD - The Worcester County Commissioners have agreed to move forward with the reconstruction of the Bishopville Pavilion with an estimated cost of just over $40,000.
The pavilion collapsed in May of 2024 after a powerful storm swept through the Bishopville area, bringing the structure down on picnic tables below. Luckily, no injuries were reported. Worcester County Recreation & Parks say the pavilion area has remained taped off since the collapse.
At a September 17th Commissioner meeting, Worcester County Recreation & Parks provided an update and recommendation on how best to restore the pavilion. According to that update, three quotes had been received for the project, with the lowest being $40,171.97 from Naples Restoration and the highest being $81,129.42 from Cunningham Recreation.
Recreation & Parks suggested to the Commissioners that a formal bidding process not be pursued and instead accept the lowest quote. A formal bid, according to Parks & Rec, would prolong the process and incur further costs.
Worcester County Commissioners voted unanimously to accept that recommendation, approving the project for $40,171.97 using funds from the Local Government Insurance Trust.
An estimate on when the Bishopville Pavilion’s restoration would be complete was not immediately clear.