SALISBURY, Md.-The Black Excellence Community Fund awarded its first grants during Black History Month. The foundation says the grants benefit local nonprofits which impact the quality of life for the local Black community.
Each organization received a $500 grant for their work. Grantees were:
Sisters Empowering Sisters Association which empowers women and young girls through outreach ministry and education.
#50KSouls which connects churches and organizations to bring outreach to communities and families in need through food, basic necessities, spiritually meaningful deeds, and volunteer assistance.
The Eastern Shore of Maryland Sickle Cell Disease Association which brings awareness to the community, fills gaps in services and needs, and educates the community for the advancement towards a cure.
“We selected these recipients because they create a positive impact with their resources, time, and experience,” says BECF Founding Member Sonya Whited. “Through their charitable endeavors they not only support our local communities, but also teach others of the value and importance of philanthropy.”
BECF was created in 2022 at the Community Foundation to preserve cultural awareness and pride by expanding the benefits of education, health, and welfare in the Black Community, while teaching the values of philanthropy. Members work together through the power of collective philanthropy to create a positive impact in the community.
BECF Founding Member Lori Carter states that the group plans to award grants each year to nonprofits which create collaborative initiatives and sustainable programs in the community.
“As our membership grows we hope to expand into larger grants,” BECF Founding Member Sharon Morris states. “We offer annual memberships, and anyone is welcome to join.”
The BECF is a Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore Giving Circle.
Learn more at CFES.org/becf