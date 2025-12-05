MELFA, Va. - Around 12:12 p.m. on December 4, several area fire stations were alerted to a house fire on Savageville Road in Melfa, Virginia. Upon arrival, responding units found a two-story home with flames showing on both floors, according to the Onancock Volunteer Fire Department.
Officials say that, due to the fire progression, interior fire fighting operations could not be performed safely. Instead, defensive measures were taken as the second floor had collapsed into the first floor. It was determined that the home was not in regular use as renovations were underway and no one was currently living there.
The Onancock Volunteer Fire Department says 38 people worked on the scene, made up of both career and volunteer first responders. They report no civilian injuries or fatalities. However, two firefighters were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluations due to an injury and a medical event.
According to officials, the Virginia State Police were contacted for a fire investigator because of the suspicious nature of the fire.