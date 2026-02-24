DOVER, DE- After nearly two feet of snow fell in Kent County on Monday, neighbors are now dealing with the icy aftermath. Just as the last round of winter weather had finally cleared, another blast buried neighborhoods once again, leaving many digging out for the second time in just a few weeks.
Lower Delaware took a heavy hit from the blizzard, with neighborhoods across the peninsula seeing significant snow accumulation. Neighbors are now facing lingering snow and icy conditions as strong winds and frigid temperatures continue.
Early Tuesday, Kent County was reduced from a level 3 driving ban to a level 2 driving restriction, limiting travel to essential personnel only. Those restrictions have since been lifted, and there are currently no driving restrictions in place across Delaware.
While Delaware's main roads and highways have been cleared and treated, neighbors in Dover say the real impact of the storm can be seen on side streets and back roads, where snow has turned into a slick coating of ice, making travel difficult.
Dover neighbor Val Wilkerson said the repeated storms are starting to take a toll.
"We're tired now. I know in other places, they're used to a lot of snow. We're not. It's fun and beautiful at first, but then after a while, it's like, okay. The first snow, it was fine. But this one, it's like we're tired. Digging out- it's a lot. It's a lot on your body, and on your vehicles, and on everything around you."
Beyond the icy neighborhood roads, downed trees and large limbs remain scattered across communities, leaving some streets messy and difficult to navigate.
Dover neighbor Samuel Greloch said the powerful blizzard knocked down trees across his neighborhood, blocking streets and creating hazardous conditions.
"We have family that are EMS, firefighters, and first responders who have seen a lot of trees going down. I didn't think the wind would take out so many people. A lot of people are losing electricity."
Thousands across lower Delaware remain without power, with many in Kent and Sussex counties experiencing outages for several days.
Even for neighbors like Greloch, whose lights are still on, he said getting out of the neighborhood amid the ice and debris has been challenging.
"If you're going to a job that requires you to be there or it's something that is important, I'd say its worth the risk. But other than that, stay off the roads."
Wilkerson said the aftermath is most evident on neighborhood roads, where many side streets remain snow-covered, and residents are left to clear their own paths.
"Our neighborhood, we don't have an HOA, so we have to dig ourselves out. We did that yesterday, so we can prepare to go to work today. But of course, you can see the roads are a little worse."
With plenty of digging still left to do, Greloch said he hopes this storm marks the season's final blast.
"I'm hoping this is the last final push. I mean, this affects everybody's jobs and affects how we move around in the economy here."
As icy conditions grip Kent County, neighbors are once again left to dig out, with many hoping this will be the last major snowfall of the season.